Ne-Yo, Da Brat & Rickey Smiley’s Wonky, Funky Jam Session [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ne-Yo was in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio when Rickey Smiley and Da Brat started a funky jam session for Ne-Yo join in on. Ne-Yo got some of his signature crooning in before the song went a little bit left and derailed. Check out this exclusive video to watch the funny exchange go down in this moment from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

