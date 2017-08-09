Amber Rose Just Clapped Back At The Lawsuit From Wiz Khalifa’s Mother

We reported earlier that Wiz Khalifa‘s mother, Katie Wimbush-Polk, is suing Amber Rose for a phone call Amber allegedly made back in June. Amber reportedly dragged Katie’s name through the mud, saying she was unfit to look after Sebastian, Wiz and Amber’s 4-year-old son. Court documents say Amber even said Katie let her transgender daughter Dorien “LaLa” Thomaz die back in February.

With Katie’s suit, it now seems like Amber is clapping back. According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Amber is seeking a restraining order against her former mother-in-law. The model and actress reportedly hired a lawyer to keep Katie away from Sebastian. Sources say Amber thinks Katie will treat Sebastian differently because she is still mad that she ended her relationship with Wiz.

We’ll keep you updated as the story develops.

