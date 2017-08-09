Rotimi On Working With Charlie Murphy On “Power” Before He Passed Away [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The beloved actor and comedian, Charlie Murphy passed away earlier this year, but we had a chance to get to see him act again. Murphy played a corrections officer on the show that was killed by “Ghost.”

Rotimi explained that he did look different, but in true form still came to work and made people laugh. He was happy he had the opportunity to film with him on “Power” and was sad about his passing. Fans of Rotimi also got a chance to listen to a new song off of his Jeep Music Vol. 1 album.

