Gary’s Tea: Can Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Work It Out On Their Own? [VIDEO]

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have been in the midst of an intense and very public spat over their daughter, Dream, some cheating allegations, and “revenge nudes” of Chyna leaked online by Rob. After things looked like they had turned for the worst, it actually looks like they might be able to work things out themselves.
Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
