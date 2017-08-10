Chance The Rapper Credits Kanye West For Helping Hip Hop Be Itself

Via | HipHopDX

Chance The Rapper was a guest on the fourth episode of What’s Good with Stretch & Bobbito, the new podcast that has already drawn heavyweight guests such as comedian Dave Chappelle, Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali and best-selling author Eddie Huang.

Throughout the 30-minute podcast, the conversation traversed parenthood, the role mixtapes played in Chance’s career, and, most interestingly, the portrayal and acceptance of happiness in Hip Hop. “The construct of the bad boy image was very common,” said Stretch illustrating how Chance embodies how much the culture has shifted over the decades. “It was a darker time,” joked Bobbito.

