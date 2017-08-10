Kendrick Lamar Defines What Makes Artists Wack

Via | HipHopDX

DULUTH, GA – Kendrick Lamar is closing in on the last leg of The DAMN. Tour, a 36-date national expedition that kicked off on July 7 and culminates on September 2 in Miami. During a stop in Duluth, Georgia, Rolling Stone sat down with the highly revered Compton MC to discuss everything from his childhood to Drake.

After revealing that his childhood nickname was “Man Man” (his family always said he carried himself like a man), he touched on what a “wack artist” is to him.

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 96.3: