Blac Chyna Allegedly Takes Shots At Rob Kardashian In Belly’s ‘Power Of P****’ Video

The mom of two has taken her talents back to music videos and stars in Belly‘s new visual for his song “P.O.P (Power Of P****).” After listening to the explicit lyrics to the song, many people feel that Belly is referring to Rob Kardashian when he raps, “You were seduced by her sin / Don’t let Lucifer in / She took you for everything / You let her do it again.”
Chy smirked at the lyric and gave a serious eye roll, reinforcing people’s belief that she’s definitely throwing shade at her baby’s daddy. No word on whether or not the line was actually aimed at Dream Kardashian’s father, but ironically the song and video were released while Chyna is going through some custody drama with Rob.
Is Chyna being her shady ol’ self? Check out the video above and you be the judge.
1. Although Chyna didn't win the legal battle to have her name officially changed to Angela Kardashian, she had Kris Jenner and the kids shook that she'd be the newest sister.
2. Despite being exposed as a cheater and scammer by Rob, Chyna always seems to remain unbothered.
3. After news broke that Chyna and Rob were expecting, even Kim had to wave her white flag and bow down to Mrs. White (Chyna's real last name).
4. If things miraculously work out between her and Rob, Chyna will soon be the first Blac Kardashian. Well, the fam has always bet on black.
5. Hair! A Blac Chyna signature and she slays every color. Sorry, Kylie.
6. Chyna managed to get her own reality show, despite her tumultuous relationship with Rob.
7. Chyna became friends with her former bestie Kim Kardashian arch nemesis Amber Rose. Petty queens stick together.
The Internet often jokes that Rob Kardashian has five sisters for no reason — because none of them want problems with Blac Chyna.
Rob and Chyna have had endless ups and downs in their relationship, but for some reason, the mom of two always seems to come out on top. If having a baby with your baby daddy's girlfriend's brother isn't enough, there were plenty more moments of petty that Chy was the winner.
Check out all the times Blac Chyna won against the famous family.