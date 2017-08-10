Blac Chyna Allegedly Takes Shots At Rob Kardashian In Belly’s ‘Power Of P****’ Video

Blac Chyna isn’t letting her not-so-little blow up with Rob Kardashian this summer get in the way of her shine.

The mom of two has taken her talents back to music videos and stars in Belly‘s new visual for his song “P.O.P (Power Of P****).” After listening to the explicit lyrics to the song, many people feel that Belly is referring to Rob Kardashian when he raps, “You were seduced by her sin / Don’t let Lucifer in / She took you for everything / You let her do it again.”

P.O.P. @belly 👑🐱 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

Chy smirked at the lyric and gave a serious eye roll, reinforcing people’s belief that she’s definitely throwing shade at her baby’s daddy. No word on whether or not the line was actually aimed at Dream Kardashian’s father, but ironically the song and video were released while Chyna is going through some custody drama with Rob.

Is Chyna being her shady ol’ self? Check out the video above and you be the judge.