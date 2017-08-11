Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa Mend Old Wounds

Chicago rappers Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper seem to have mended their “beef.”

The two took the stage together at Lollapalooza over the weekend and put an end to a feud that no one knew anything about. Of course, social media always has the answer. Vic Mensa respond with laughing tears to one Twitter users reasoning for the rappers fallout.

He tagged Chance, who then responded with the same notion.

Bro im fuckin crine 😩😩 https://t.co/Xic2nDHEut — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 10, 2017

It’s good that these two put their issues a side, things would have gotten tragic if it lasted any longer.

