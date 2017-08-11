J. Cole Gives Hope To A Cancer Survivor

J. Cole made dreams come true for one 13-year-old cancer patient. Last month, Robert Griffen posted a tweet with one request — he wanted his son Collin, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer, to meet J. Cole. Robert included a photo of Collin at his first concert from two years ago. In the pic, he poses with his older brother and rapper Bas, who’s on J. Cole’s Dreamville Records label. Robert tagged Bas in the post, hoping he would pass the message to J. Cole. Soon after Robert’s tweet, Bas responded and Tuesday night, Collin’s biggest wish came true.

@Bas My 11 year old son @ his first concert in 2015.Just diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and all he wants is to meet J Cole.Please help me Bas pic.twitter.com/BuNIpmuzmi — Robert Griffin (@RobertG09031980) July 29, 2017

Check your DMs champ — Bas (@Bas) July 29, 2017

Collin attended to J. Cole’s concert in Washington D.C. and he even went backstage to meet the Carolina rapper. His father posted photos of the meet up and told Complex that J. Cole and Bas are “incredible human beings.” He continued, “The more people that know how genuine and amazing they are, the better.”

@JColeNC Dreamville truly is a family. They made my sons dream come true tonight.I will never be able to thank you all enough. Much Love! pic.twitter.com/qQEec937PK — Robert Griffin (@RobertG09031980) August 9, 2017

Collin was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer “that only one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with per day.” Collin’s older brother, Austin, set up a GoFundMe page for his younger sibling and said Collin was “by far the most caring, compassionate, loving individual I’ve ever met in my life.”

Austin continued, “He will go out of his way to help anyone in need at anytime and he never fails to put a smile on your face. He’s been so extremely strong so far and I know this is an uphill battle that we’re going to win.”

