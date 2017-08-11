J. Cole Gives Hope To A Cancer Survivor

J. Cole made dreams come true for one 13-year-old cancer patient. Last month, Robert Griffen posted a tweet with one request — he wanted his son Collin, who was diagnosed with stage four cancer, to meet J. Cole. Robert included a photo of Collin at his first concert from two years ago. In the pic, he poses with his older brother and rapper Bas, who’s on J. Cole’s Dreamville Records label. Robert tagged Bas in the post, hoping he would pass the message to J. Cole. Soon after Robert’s tweet, Bas responded and Tuesday night, Collin’s biggest wish came true.
Collin attended to J. Cole’s concert in Washington D.C. and he even went backstage to meet the Carolina rapper. His father posted photos of the meet up and told Complex that J. Cole and Bas are “incredible human beings.” He continued, “The more people that know how genuine and amazing they are, the better.”
Collin was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare cancer “that only one person in the U.S. is diagnosed with per day.” Collin’s older brother, Austin, set up a GoFundMe page for his younger sibling and said Collin was “by far the most caring, compassionate, loving individual I’ve ever met in my life.”
Austin continued, “He will go out of his way to help anyone in need at anytime and he never fails to put a smile on your face. He’s been so extremely strong so far and I know this is an uphill battle that we’re going to win.”