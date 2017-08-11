K. Michelle Calls Out Black Women And Social Media Slams Her

According to K. Michelle, Black women have been giving dragging her on social media for years. She hosted an informal Twitter town hall to vent her frustrations, starting off with this:

When I look at negative comments from people that don't know me the only bad comments are from Black Women? Thoughts? — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

K. then said she goes out of her way for Black women.

I truly often go out of my way to support African American females. I'm in these executive meetings screaming MORE women of color! — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

Eventually, followers chime in, pushing the conversation forward.

But we do. We have several of my peers who promote unity and black people bash them. It's like you can't win. A change must comes https://t.co/Ntw4JbEJyB — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

I don't want to hate my people, we have enough to deal with than bringing each other down https://t.co/4eriIbbtx9 — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

Well from 1 black woman to another I love you! https://t.co/rEgpY0h79x — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

K. then questioned how Black people can complain about racism when there’s always beef within the community.

How can one complain of racial profiling and discrimination when we R just as guilty of the same crimes towards each other?We make it easy — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

A fan checked her, tweeting, “Nah K. It’s not the same!” Michelle responds:

I respect your opinion. I agree partially. The way that we are being gunned down is awful. I'm saying we need each other now more than ever https://t.co/uguRXKh3Mb — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

Someone even warned her about putting all Black women in a box, saying, “u shouldnt generalize. U nvr met me n u made a blanket statement bout blk wmn. Mayb its ur circle. Mine is fantastic n suportive.” Michelle responded:

What are u even taking about. I'm talking about on social media sweet heart. Reading is part of understanding. https://t.co/fdmzLNgkB5 — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

At the end of it all, K. says she’s not sweating the haters and she only wants to move forward in her own life.

Hurting others only has a temporary relief. You have to take that hurt and grab on and go through https://t.co/Cytk9QktRp — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

I really live in my own bubble. I don't bother nobody it's not enough time in the day when your trying to right your wrongs. pic.twitter.com/0BmSoB3gNM — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

Today I've been able to just have some me time. I got to read dm's and y'all really have my back and wanna see me do good. I thank u🌹 — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) August 10, 2017

Meeting adjourned! What do you all think about the intense convo Michelle had with her followers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Also On Hot 96.3: