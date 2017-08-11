Entertainment
K. Michelle Calls Out Black Women And Social Media Slams Her

Of course, folks have some strong opinions.

BET Honors Awards 2015 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

According to K. Michelle, Black women have been giving dragging her on social media for years. She hosted an informal Twitter town hall to vent her frustrations, starting off with this:

K. then said she goes out of her way for Black women.

Eventually, followers chime in, pushing the conversation forward.

K. then questioned how Black people can complain about racism when there’s always beef within the community.

A fan checked her, tweeting, “Nah K. It’s not the same!” Michelle responds:

Someone even warned her about putting all Black women in a box, saying, “u shouldnt generalize. U nvr met me n u made a blanket statement bout blk wmn. Mayb its ur circle. Mine is fantastic n suportive.” Michelle responded:

At the end of it all, K. says she’s not sweating the haters and she only wants to move forward in her own life.

Meeting adjourned! What do you all think about the intense convo Michelle had with her followers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

