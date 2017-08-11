Atlanta City Official Calling For A Criminal Investigation Of R. Kelly

Things are getting serious for R. Kelly after news broke that he’s allegedly housing a sex cult of women at his homes in Atlanta and Chicago. The Chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners requested authorities to open a criminal investigation of the singer, after new evidence has surfaced that “severely raised the level of concern.”

“I believe the citizens of Fulton County deserve this investigation,” said Commission Chairman John Eaves. “I”m going to stress to the [Fulton County] district attorney that a full investigation be done, because I believe questions should be answered.” Watch the full press conference below:

In a statement released Friday, Eaves said, “A detailed local investigation by the John Creek Police Department has provided key information that we believe is enough evidence that gives the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office all it needs to advance a criminal investigation of the well-known allegations.” He continued, “No one should be above the law, because of their income or their zip code. And we will not allow our young girls and young women to be preyed upon by predators or anyone who aims to brainwash and strip them of their human dignity and their right to be free. Again, as a father of a teenager daughter and a responsible leader in this community, we have a moral responsibility to stand up for people who cannot protect themselves. Today, I am asking our Fulton County Justice officials to do just that. If we won’t protect our young girls and young women, who will?”

That said, the Fulton Country District Attorney said there is not a criminal investigation into R. Kelly “at this time.” The Fulton County Board of Commissioners sent a letter to Live Nation asking the company to cancel Kelly’s August 25 concert. We’ll keep you updated as more news surfaces.

