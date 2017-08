Cardi B is really the hottest in the streets and can’t no one stop her right now. The Bronx native’s “Bodak Yellow” single is now the highest-charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by a female rapper since Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” track from 2014.

“Bodak Yellow” is currently sitting at NO.14 on the chart. Cardi’s career is continuing to grow and we are excited to see what she has in store for fans in the next few months. What will be her next hit?

