Future’s Self-Titled Album Goes Platinum

Future has been making moves in the music industry, recently pairing up with Nicki Minaj on “You Da Baddest,” and now has a third platinum plaque for an album.

This album certification comes after Dirty Sprite 2 went platinum in 2015 and also his collaborative mixtape, What A Time To Be Alive. According to RIAA’s Tweets, FUTURE is one out of five that has reached platinum status this year. The only other albums to go platinum by RIAA standards are Jay’s 4:44, Migos’ Culture, Kendrick’s DAMN and Ed Sheeran’s third studio album, Divide.

This is a great look for Future and hip-hop! Congratulations to him and his self-titled album FUTURE.

