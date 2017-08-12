Dem Cakes! Nicki Minaj Sets The Ultimate Thirst Trap

Nicki Minaj is letting it all hang out!

The “No Frauds” rapper took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a selfie showing off her luscious rump.

Rocking a platinum blonde wig and thigh-high silver fringe boots, it’s clear that the 34-year-old isn’t afraid to put it all out there for everyone to see:

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

“New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper,” Minaj wrote.

New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper. A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Apparently, this look was for her new video for the hit song “Rake It Up, which she filmed in late July.

Video shoot was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 1, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

We see you trying to break the Internet girl!

