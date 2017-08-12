Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Dem Cakes! Nicki Minaj Sets The Ultimate Thirst Trap

The "No Frauds" rapper tries to break the Internet by sharing a selfie showing off her luscious rump.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Drai's Nightclub Rings In 2016 With Unforgettable Drai's LIVE Performance By Celebrated Artists Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill - New Year's Eve In Las Vegas

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

Nicki Minaj is letting it all hang out!

The “No Frauds” rapper took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a selfie showing off her luscious rump.

Rocking a platinum blonde wig and thigh-high silver fringe boots, it’s clear that the 34-year-old isn’t afraid to put it all out there for everyone to see:

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

 

“New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper,” Minaj wrote.

New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

 

Apparently, this look was for her new video for the hit song “Rake It Up, which she filmed in late July.

Video shoot was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

We see you trying to break the Internet girl!

RELATED NEWS:

#PettyBetty: Meek Mill Calls Out Nicki Minaj For Alleged Plastic Surgery And Skin Bleaching

HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Nicki Minaj Is Ready To Ruffle In Roberto Cavalli

Remy Ma Calls Out Nicki Minaj For A’cting Tough And Hardcore’ At Birthday Bash

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash - Atlanta, GA

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

10 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

Continue reading Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma & Gucci Mane Perform At Birthday Bash

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos