More Bad News For DMX, Fails Four Drug Tests

Via | HipHopDX

MANHATTAN, NY – After showing up over 30 minutes late for his Friday (August 11) court hearing, DMX has been slapped with house arrest, according to TMZ. The judge revealed the … And Then There Was X rapper failed four drug tests, and tested positive for cocaine and marijuana. X has been vocal about his struggles with substance abuse and has gone to rehab in the past.

The veteran New York MC is currently out on bail in his tax evasion case and has strict conditions, one being no drug use.

