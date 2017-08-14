50 Cent Claims STARZ Is Blaming Him For ‘Power’ Leak

50 Cent feels some type of way ( I know what’s new) but now he claims that STARZ is blaming him for the Power leak!

The G-Unit head honcho, who produces Power and portrays one of its main characters, says the premium cable channel blames him for leaking the final three episodes of the hit show’s fourth season.

“STARZ thinks I leaked my own show,” he wrote on Instagram. “anyway if you have on demand catch POWER tonight 12:00AM. If not Sunday 9:00PM it is LOL #50Centralbet.”

50’s claim comes on the heels of him expressing discontent with STARZ over their handling of the TV series. The network refused to give the show two extra episodes for its fourth season, which did not sit well with the veteran MC. READ MORE

