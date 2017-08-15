Drake’s Eight-Year Streak On The Billboard Hot 100 Has Ended

This week, Drake fell from grace in the music world — well, not exactly. His fall is something other artists can only dream of — the 30-year-old’s eight-year run of having at least one song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart has ended. After a history-making 430 weeks of being on the chart, the rapper’s name is now nowhere to be found.

Drake first hit the chart with his breakthrough single “Best I Ever Had” back in 2009. This was still relatively early in his career, so to have a song on the chart every week since then says a lot about the rapper. He basically had a Hot 100 streak for the majority of his major label career.

Trolls on Twitter are already celebrating the end of an era.

The tyranny is over. — Josh K (@WildQuagsire) August 15, 2017

The last Drake song to appear on the Hot 100 chart was “Passionfruit” from More Life. It held a solid 20 weeks on the chart, peaking at number eight. All 22 songs from More life made the Hot 100 simultaneously in its debut week in March 2017, causing Drake to set the bar high for debut releases. Of course, the true fans continue to celebrate their trendsetter.

A Fucking Legend ❤️ — 🗣あなたは次の話をする (@ALegendLikeAri) August 15, 2017

Until the next hit!

