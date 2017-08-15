Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged For Defending A Make Up Artist’s Racist Comments

Another day, another Kardashian caught up in a racial controversy — but for some reason, we thought Kim Kardashian would know better by now.
The reality star and mogul proved us wrong on Monday when she went on a Snapchat rant about her fans coming for makeup artist Jeffree Star for dissing her KKW makeup swatches.
Loyal Kim K fans went in on the viral makeup star and even brought up his past of using racial slurs in his videos. However, the mom of two jumped to Star’s defense in a Snapchat video, saying “I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest about my struggle swatches. But because of his remarks I’m learning. Guys, like, I see you being so petty, bringing up things in his past where he was negative. But he’s also apologized for those things and I get that it’s a serious deal if you say like racial things but I do believe in people changing and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt.” See below:
Kim’s defense didn’t sit so well with fans, who pointed out the obvious: how can she defend someone who made racial slurs, offered an insincere apology and she has a Black husband and kids?
Mrs. West statement defending Star is seriously disheartening, considering what’s happening in America with White Supremacists as we speak. One fan even made a list of some of the racist remarks Jeffree has made in his videos:
But for others, it comes as no surprise that a Kardashian woman is oblivious to the depth of Jeffree’s racially insensitive comments. Kim has since took to Snapchat to apologize for her statements:
