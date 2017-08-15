Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged For Defending A Make Up Artist’s Racist Comments

Another day, another Kardashian caught up in a racial controversy — but for some reason, we thought Kim Kardashian would know better by now.

The reality star and mogul proved us wrong on Monday when she went on a Snapchat rant about her fans coming for makeup artist Jeffree Star for dissing her KKW makeup swatches.

Umm… Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? 🍵 Looks like chalk 😒 pic.twitter.com/yCTZg2UhZu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2017

Loyal Kim K fans went in on the viral makeup star and even brought up his past of using racial slurs in his videos. However, the mom of two jumped to Star’s defense in a Snapchat video, saying “I see that my fans are totally hating on someone like Jeffree Star for being honest about my struggle swatches. But because of his remarks I’m learning. Guys, like, I see you being so petty, bringing up things in his past where he was negative. But he’s also apologized for those things and I get that it’s a serious deal if you say like racial things but I do believe in people changing and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt.” See below:

Kim Kardashian tells fans to "get over" Jeffree Star's racist remarks in the past. Thoughts 🤔 #InTune pic.twitter.com/fsvQ2MaXll — #InTune (@Fourens_) August 15, 2017

Kim’s defense didn’t sit so well with fans, who pointed out the obvious: how can she defend someone who made racial slurs, offered an insincere apology and she has a Black husband and kids?

Ok so Kim Kardashian completely just lost me with the if Jeffree Star says he's sorry for being a racist then he's sorry rant pic.twitter.com/Q8NeqLWg5q — 🌺 H.E.R 🌺 (@_TheAshShow) August 15, 2017

Kim K., like so many other white women who have black children/spouses, has the luxury of overlooking racism when it's convenient for her 🚮 — Scambella. (@tchristine__) August 15, 2017

Kim Kardashian can keep that garbage Ass statement about ppl forgiving Jeffree Star to herself. Baby you have TWO. BLACK. CHILDREN. — Jay Dior (@JayKenMinaj) August 15, 2017

Me when I watched Kim K snap of her defending jeffree star pic.twitter.com/MUjZFDgpaW — des🍒 (@spectaculardeee) August 15, 2017

Non-Black people like Kim Kardashian should not be telling Black people to get over Jeffree Star's violent racist pass. — Becca🕊 (@MJStarLover) August 15, 2017

Mrs. West statement defending Star is seriously disheartening, considering what’s happening in America with White Supremacists as we speak. One fan even made a list of some of the racist remarks Jeffree has made in his videos:

Kim K has black children…..does she forget that? Imagine if Jeffree Star said these comments to your children? pic.twitter.com/oHymitISd4 — Kristin Graves (@iamKKG) August 15, 2017

But for others, it comes as no surprise that a Kardashian woman is oblivious to the depth of Jeffree’s racially insensitive comments. Kim has since took to Snapchat to apologize for her statements:

#PressPlay: #KimKardashian issues an apology after receiving backlash after she asked her fans to forgive #JeffreeStar for his racial past (view earlier post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 15, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

