Ezekiel Elliot Accuses His Ex Of Saying: ‘I’m A White Girl, They Won’t Believe You’

Tiffany Thompson says he assaulted her.

It’s been a rough year for Ezekiel Elliot, who can’t seem to keep his names out of headlines for assault. The NFL star has been suspended from the first six games with the Cowboys as domestic violence have come back to haunt him. Tiffany Thompson, his ex girlfriend, claims he assaulted her.  However, Zeke is denying accusations of abuse and plans to fight against them, no pun intended.

According to the Dallas Star-Telegraph,  Zeke plans to petition to have his suspension either reduced or eradicated altogether. On top of not being arrested or charged in the alleged attack, Elliot claims to have proof that the attack never even happened and that Thompson made the accusations up in a racially charged ploy to “ruin him.”

The NFL star claims that after he told his ex he didn’t want her at his house on July 21, Thompson responded, “Ok this is what you want? Ok then, I’m going to ruin your life. You will see. If I was you, I wouldn’t go out tonight.” She also reportedly told him, “That’s worst decision you made in your life. I’m going to ruin you life now,” after Zeke didn’t invite her to his birthday party.

Elliott says “100 percent certain” that Thompson told him on July 22, “You are a Black male athlete. I’m a white girl. They are not going to believe you.” You may recall that Zeke was also under fire earlier this year for allegedly getting touchy with a woman at a party on St. Patrick’s day.

Sources say that Ezekiel plans to file his suspension appeal as soon as this week.

