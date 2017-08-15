‘Deadpool 2’ Stuntwoman Joi ‘SJ’ Harris Dies On Set

It’s a sad day in Hollywood after news broke that a stunt icon has died on duty.

According to Deadline, Joi “SJ” Harris, who billed herself as the first African-American female road racer, died on Monday while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of Deadpool 2.

Harris, a Brooklyn, New York native, made her career as an advocate for women of color in the road racing game. She was the first licensed African American women in U.S. history to actively compete in sanctioned motorcycle road racing events. Harris was the stunt double for Zazie Beetz, who plays the mutant Domino in the film.

Just days before the fatal incident, a woman was spotted rocking the costume for Domino while on a black Ducati motorcycle — which had social media questioning whether it was Beetz or a stunt double.

Ryan Reynolds,the star of the film, tweeted about SJ’s shocking death, saying:

The director of the highly anticipated sequel, David Leitch, released a statement, saying, “I’m deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today. No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loves ones in this difficult time.”

Unfortunately, this was Harris’s first film as a stunt performer and she he was not wearing headgear during the scene because her character does not wear a helmet.

Rest in peace, Joi “SJ” Harris. #BlackGirlsRide