WATCH: J.Cole’s Produced Docu-Series ‘Raising Bertie’

J.Cole is taking his talents to PBS. The multi-faceted rapper is one of the co-producers of “Raising Bertie,” a new docu-series about three men from Bertie County, North Carolina.

The documentary features stunning video footage and is soundtracked by a 2009 speech by President Barack Obama.

“In editing this story, there were competing pressures: to fight against stereotypes, to tell an exciting story, to tell a story of unexpected success, and to prove that a filmmaker can communicate an honest story about a culture that is not her own,” said director Margaret Byrne.

Watch “Raising Bertie” docu-series below and let us know what you think.

