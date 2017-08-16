Hot 96.3 is hitting up Friday night High School Football games all season long for Touchdown Turn Up!! We will be stopping by games all season long to get the fans Turnt Up! Be sure to stop by each of these games this season to grab prizes like concert tickets, movie passes and more!

2017 Schedule

Ben Davis Giants @ Indianapolis Arsenal Technical Titans, Friday, August 18 at 7pm

Crispus Attucks Tigers @ Broad Ripple Rockets, Friday, August 25th

Lawrence Central Bears @ Lawrence North Wildcats, Friday, September 1 at 7pm

Carmel High School Greyhounds @ Pike Red Devils, Friday, September 8 at 7pm

George Washington Continentals @ Northwest Spaces Pioneers, Friday, September 15 at 7pm

Northwest Space Pioneers @ Arlington Golden Knights, Friday, September 22 at 7pm

Arlington Golden Knights @ Crispus Attucks Tigers (Game at Arsenal Technical High School), Friday, September 28 at 7pm

Emmerich Manual Redskins @ Broad Ripple Rockets, Friday, October 6 at 7pm

Arlington Golden Knights @ Broad Ripple Rockets-October 13th

Also On Hot 96.3: