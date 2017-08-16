Lady Gaga Has A Question For The Black Community

Since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend, where White supremacists marched through the streets, many celebrities have spoken up, everyone from Lorde to Pharrell. Lady Gaga not only spoke up but she has a question.

First the “Born This Way” singer criticized President Donald Trump for not reacting appropriately.

. @realDonaldTrump too afraid to do the right thing cuz you will lose votes? Doesn't matter, younger generation has the answer to #BeKind. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 12, 2017

Then she held and continues to hold polls surrounding the incident.

Do you think @realDonaldTrump @POTUS saying "both sides are to blame" in #Charlottesville makes him a racist supporter? Yes or no? — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

But one of the most standout questions that got a strong reaction was when Gaga asked, “For the Black Community, tell us ways the non-racist white community who loves u can do better to help influence the country?”

For the Black Community, tell us ways the non-racist white community who loves u can do better to help influence the country? #HowWeDoBetter — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

Some folks reacted with advice.

The most important thing is to listen to what the people you're speaking for are saying instead of making it "your own" issue #HowWeDoBetter — alma • lady gaga (@almaricano) August 15, 2017

Support your black friends, ask questions if you don't understand, shut down racism when you see it, don't turn a blind eye to hate — ♈️ Alien Toes 👽 (@lexiesus_) August 15, 2017

1. When we are trying to express our experiences and the experiences of others with racism, just listen instead of speaking — xoxo, Stardust☄️ (@jv4thecrown) August 15, 2017

2. Educating yourself on the ways that racism is systematic in America. Not just the screaming and hollering of racial slurs or hate crimes. — xoxo, Stardust☄️ (@jv4thecrown) August 15, 2017

3. STOP SAYING THE N-WORD — xoxo, Stardust☄️ (@jv4thecrown) August 15, 2017

Listen to Black women + Femmes. Donate to Black women/femme activists who r on the ground, follow Black women/femmes doing digital activism — Lord Rach (@RachaeltheLord) August 15, 2017

Talk to your cousins. Get your fellow White folks together. Stand up against policies that oppress people of color #howwedobetter — ♎Lauren♎ (@IamLaurenGill) August 15, 2017

1st, Recognize there's no such thing as non-racist white people. Acknowledge that all white people benefit from and sustain white supremacy. — 🌺Authentically DiDi (@TheDiDiDelgado) August 15, 2017

Others were less hopeful that a White person could do anything to help the Black community.

na but on some real shit sis, i don't think there's anything physical that non-racist whites can do but i understand where you come from — ambs (@AMBERWlLSONN) August 15, 2017

Oh noooowwwwww you wanna do better?!?!? To answer your pathetic question: NOTHING!!! pic.twitter.com/YTWFzn1LdV — Rashidi Kweli (@ProBlkThought) August 15, 2017

And of course, some of Gaga’s White fans made space for themselves in a post directed at Black people.

Maybe one day we can hope to stop calling ourselves black or white and just all love each other? #HowWeDoBetter — Frankie Fermi (@frankiefermi) August 15, 2017

I'm not black but getting rid of Trump would help. — Tyler | Daphnie 👽💋 (@TylerXCIII) August 15, 2017

@ladygaga do you like my official #GladysTamez Joanne Hat I got for the #JoanneWorldTour I can’t wait for you to see it Mama! #BeKind🌸✨🎩 pic.twitter.com/el9bTBE5YQ — Toby (@WhyIsMyNameToby) August 15, 2017

At the end of it all, Gaga retweeted a video from Franchesca Ramsey on how to be an ally.

https://t.co/4OGTQg1c1H https://t.co/eOLo1fqdhD these are very good videos to watch/people to listen to if you have a moment #HowWeDoBetter — jaz (@TRANSMASCULINE) August 15, 2017

What do you think of Lady Gaga’s question? Let us know in the comments below.

Also On Hot 96.3: