Lady Gaga Has A Question For The Black Community

Since the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia this past weekend, where White supremacists marched through the streets, many celebrities have spoken up, everyone from Lorde to Pharrell. Lady Gaga not only spoke up but she has a question.
First the “Born This Way” singer criticized President Donald Trump for not reacting appropriately.
Then she held and continues to hold polls surrounding the incident.
But one of the most standout questions that got a strong reaction was when Gaga asked, “For the Black Community, tell us ways the non-racist white community who loves u can do better to help influence the country?”
Some folks reacted with advice.
Others were less hopeful that a White person could do anything to help the Black community.
And of course, some of Gaga’s White fans made space for themselves in a post directed at Black people.
At the end of it all, Gaga retweeted a video from Franchesca Ramsey on how to be an ally.
