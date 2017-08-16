Da Brat & Gary With Da Tea Defend Evelyn Lozada’s Right To Keep The Ring [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

“Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada got engaged to former MLB player Carl Crawford back in 2013. Apparently, in Feburary, the couple split up and the engagement was off because Evelyn suspected that Carl cheated. He proposed to Evelyn with a $1.4 million ring, and even though it is viewed as a “conditional gift” under California law, Evelyn has no plans to give it back. News of Evelyn’s decision sparked a debate in the morning show studio that seems to have been going on since the beginning of time.

Should she be allowed to keep her engagement ring even though there is no longer an engagement? Da Brat and Gary With Da Tea fought for Evelyn’s right to keep the ring, while Beyonce Alowishus referred to what state laws say on the matter. Meanwhile, Headkrack & Rickey Smiley maintain that she should have to give it back, simply because they are no longer engaged. Check out this exclusive video to hear this spirited debate in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

