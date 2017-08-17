She Get It From Her Mama! Blue Ivy Gives Sasha Fierce Realness At Recital

Blue Ivy pulled some inspiration from her mama’s alter ego before she slayed her latest dance recital.

New shots of Beyoncé‘s first-born getting ready to slay her dance recital have popped up on Instagram. In the pictures, Blue is the flyest little ballerina you’ve ever seen as she was caught doing her best Sasha Fierce pose in her sparkly pink costume.

Blue’s edges were laid to perfection and her bun was pristine as she and her fellow ballerinas prepared to step out on stage. She was ready!

We’re sure Beyoncé couldn’t have been prouder.

