EXCLUSIVE: Bun B Responds To Lady Gaga, Confederate Statues, & Houston Sports Ban

Houston’s own trill OG Bun B called in to the Madd Hatta Morning Show to discuss trending topics.

Bun B responds to Lady Gaga’s black outreach, removing confederate statues, and the attempted Houston ‘sports ban’ against him.

Listen to the exclusive interview here on 97.9 The Box.


