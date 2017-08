EXCLUSIVE: Bun B Responds To Lady Gaga, Confederate Statues, & Houston Sports Ban

Houston’s own trill OG Bun B called in to theto discuss trending topics.

Bun B responds to Lady Gaga’s black outreach, removing confederate statues, and the attempted Houston ‘sports ban’ against him.

