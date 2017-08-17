Congrats! LeToya Luckett Is Engaged

Love is definitely in the air this summer and LeToya Luckett just inhaled a bunch of it.
According to the Jasmine Brand, the singer’s boyfriend, entrepreneur Tommicus Walker, popped the question on Wednesday and course she said yes. Luckett was all smiles as she took to social media to show off her brand new rock:
You may recall that the former Destiny’s Child singer was married to author Rob Hill Sr., but the pair split in 2016, after only a year of dating.
Clearly, LL wasted no time getting her groove back.
Congrats to the beautiful couple.
Hip-Pop's Hottest Fiancées & Engaged Couples (PHOTOS)
8 photos Launch gallery
Hip-Pop's Hottest Fiancées & Engaged Couples (PHOTOS)
1. 1. Lil Wayne looks very hip and tattooed, as his girlfriend Dhea flashes her ring at the Los Angeles Lakers Vs. the Miami Heat at the Staples Center.1 of 8
2. 2. Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, from "Jersey Shore," and her boyfriend Jionni LaValle (who was wearing a very bright hot pink t-shirt) were seen leaving STK Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. Snooki is reportedly pregnant with Jionni's baby.2 of 8
3. 3. Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose announced their engagement via Twitter.3 of 8
4. 4. Nia Long and Ime Udoka are rumored to be engaged after she was spotted rocking a ring recently while out and about in the city.4 of 8
5. 5. Chrissy and Jim Jones filmed their proposal for their reality show, but their love is as real as it can get.5 of 8
6. 6. Drew Barrymore and fiance Will Kopelman at the special screening of " The Big Miracle" in Washington, DC.6 of 8
7. 7. Jordan and his long time boo Yvette Prieto announced their engagement recently.7 of 8
8. 8. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are planning on getting married and tying the knot sometime this year.8 of 8
comments – Add Yours