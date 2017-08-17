Jackie Christie’s Daughter Responds To Rumors That She Spent $19k On Drugs

Jackie Christie‘s relationship with her daughter Ta’Kari Lee has gone from bad to worse.

After a shade-filled season of Basketball Wives, in which the reality star often defended her tumultuous relationship with Ta’Kari, Jackie is back to spilling some serious tea about daughter. On Tuesday, Mrs. Christie stopped by Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club and claimed that Ta’Kari blew $19,000, which came from GoFundMe, on weed and sneakers.

But Ta’Kari is not here for her mom slandering her name anymore. The young mom called into the Breakfast Club shortly after Jackie appeared and revealed that she’s never had a close relationship her mother and hasn’t seen her in six years. She told the hosts, “I haven’t spoken to my mom in months. This has been something from birth. We just didn’t get that bond, that’s what I think it is. I have my children, I have bonds with my children. I think that bond was missed.”

She continued, “I was with my grandma from day one, almost to a certain age, before I even lived with my mom. I haven’t spent a birthday, I haven’t spent a holiday. I haven’t been around them.”

He caught me trying to be cute !! Lol 💚💜💙😍💐💐👑💕 A post shared by Ta'kari Christie Lee (@takari_lee) on May 17, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

As for rumors that her and her boyfriend blew her GoFundMe on drugs and shoes, Ta’Kari added, “The GoFundMe, I couldn’t do anything, I was in the hospital with my 8-month-old baby. I didn’t do anything, it was concerned family [who did it], they made the GoFundMe. We didn’t have no time for no extra drama. I’ve been with the same person for 11 years, nobody did anything to the money especially not buying drugs and sneakers.”



The public back and forth between Jackie and Ta’Kari has been going on for many years and it doesn’t seem to be letting up anytime soon. See what else Ta’Kari Lee had to say in the interview above.