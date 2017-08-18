Entertainment
‘Girls Trip’ Hits $100 Million At The Box Office

Black girl magic in full effect.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Red Carpet

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty

Whoever said films about Black women don’t do well at the box office must be punching themselves right now.

According to Deadline, the hit summer film, Girls Trip, has crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. The hilarious movie (which has a star studded cast including Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall)  is considered an anomaly, given the fact that all the other comedy films of the summer have flopped.

Last summer was a much better year for comedy blockbuster films — Ghostbusters made $128M despite being a financial upset and Bad Moms scored $113 million.

You may recall that the film’s record breaking opening weekend numbers also took critics by surprise. Don’t sleep on women, don’t sleep on Black women, and don’t sleep on comedy.

Congrats to the director Will Packer and the entire cast of Girls Trip.

