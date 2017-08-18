‘Girls Trip’ Hits $100 Million At The Box Office

Whoever said films about Black women don’t do well at the box office must be punching themselves right now.

According to Deadline, the hit summer film, Girls Trip, has crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. The hilarious movie (which has a star studded cast including Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Regina Hall) is considered an anomaly, given the fact that all the other comedy films of the summer have flopped.

Last summer was a much better year for comedy blockbuster films — Ghostbusters made $128M despite being a financial upset and Bad Moms scored $113 million.

I am SOOOOOO Proud of these four Brown Girls who did what they said couldn't be done!!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Help me congratulate them!!! @morereginahall @queenlatifah @tiffanyhaddish #JadaPinkettSmith A post shared by Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

You may recall that the film’s record breaking opening weekend numbers also took critics by surprise. Don’t sleep on women, don’t sleep on Black women, and don’t sleep on comedy.

Congrats to the director Will Packer and the entire cast of Girls Trip.