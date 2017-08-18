‘Girls Trip’ Hits $100 Million At The Box Office

Source: Todd Williamson / Getty
Whoever said films about Black women don’t do well at the box office must be punching themselves right now.
According to
Deadline, the hit summer film, Girls Trip, has crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. The hilarious movie (which has a star studded cast including , Queen Latifah , Jada Pinkett-Smith and Tiffany Haddish ) is considered an anomaly, given the fact that all the other comedy films of the summer have flopped. Regina Hall
Last summer was a much better year for comedy blockbuster films —
Ghostbusters made $128M despite being a financial upset and Bad Moms scored $113 million.
You may recall that the film’s record breaking opening weekend numbers also took critics by surprise. Don’t sleep on women, don’t sleep on Black women, and don’t sleep on comedy.
Congrats to the director
and the entire cast of Will Packer Girls Trip.
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
41 photos Launch gallery
1. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
1 of 41
2. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
2 of 41
3. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
3 of 41
4. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
4 of 41
5. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
5 of 41
6. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
6 of 41
7. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
7 of 41
8. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
8 of 41
9. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
9 of 41
10. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
10 of 41
11. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
11 of 41
12. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
12 of 41
13. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
13 of 41
14. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
14 of 41
15. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
15 of 41
16. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
16 of 41
17. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
17 of 41
18. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
18 of 41
19. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
19 of 41
20. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
20 of 41
21. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
21 of 41
22. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
22 of 41
23. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
23 of 41
24. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
24 of 41
25. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
25 of 41
26. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
26 of 41
27. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
27 of 41
28. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
28 of 41
29. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
29 of 41
30. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
30 of 41
31. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
31 of 41
32. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
32 of 41
33. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
33 of 41
34. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
34 of 41
35. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
35 of 41
36. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
36 of 41
37. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
37 of 41
38. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
38 of 41
39. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
39 of 41
40. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
40 of 41
41. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of ‘Girls Trip’ In New Orleans
41 of 41