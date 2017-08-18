Vic Mensa Says Barack Obama’s Agenda Rarely Represented ‘The People’

Vic Mensa talked politics with Larry King on Wednesday and he had some strong thoughts about former president Barack Obama. When asked if Obama represented him well, the Chicago rapper gave it straight.

“I don’t really believe so,” he said. “I live five, six blocks away from Barack Obama’s home. So I watched my neighborhood not improve and my city not improve and my community not improve, maybe get worse in the time that Obama was in office. And I recognize that he’s the President of the United States, but I don’t think that Obama’s agenda was very often to represent the people and do well by the people. I feel like he was often times very careful with what he said regarding race.”

Mensa, who has never been one to stray away from politics, also had choice words for the current 45. Mensa addressed Donald Trump‘s position in the White House saying, “I think he’s as expected.” He continued, “I would say that he’s clearly in office for his personal gain and for his financial gain, and we don’t know the full game yet, but there’s a lot of nepotism going on.” Mensa says he’s now coming to terms with the thought that “nobody” is representing “me or my people.” Mensa believes a win won’t take place on the political stage. You can check out a clip of his interview with Larry King below.

