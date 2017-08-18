Entertainment
Robin Thicke Has A New Baby On The Way

The singer and his girlfriend April are expecting!

Robin Thicke, April Love

Source: Splash / Splash News

Congrats are in order for Robin Thicke and his 22-year-old girlfriend, April Love Geary.

According to TMZ, the singer and his new bae are expecting their first child together, as April is currently three months pregnant with a baby girl. Robin already has a 7-year-old-son, Julian, with ex-wife Paula Patton, but this will be Geary’s first.

The news comes just months after the “Blurred Lines” singer was accused of physically abusing his son Julian. Although Robin denied the serious accusations, he and Paula are still going through a nasty custody battle. The former couple is still legally married, as their divorce has yet to be finalized.

Sources say that despite the drama with his parents, little Julian is excited to have a little sister on the way.

Congrats to the beautiful couple.

