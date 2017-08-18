Entertainment
Blac Chyna Now Has Her Own Line Of Dolls

Smart move or silly scheme?

indyhiphop Staff
iGo.live Launch Event - Arrivals

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

If you’ve ever doubted Blac Chyna‘s hustler abilities, think again.

From stripper to model to reality star, now Chy has her very own figurines. The mom of two revealed her line of Chyna dolls on Thursday with a launch party in Los Angeles.

According to the DailyMail.com, the dolls are reportedly 3D printed and the spitting image of their creator. Of course, Chyna documented the live launch party on her Snapchat.

#PressPlay #Roommates, y'all feeling #BlacChyna's #ChynaDolls 👀 Check out our insta story for behind the scenes fun

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Backup @blacchynasnapchats2

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on

One version of the doll rocked Chy’s signature body hugging dress and wavy red hair, while another donned a bodysuit and blonde bob.

Rob Kardashian can’t stop Angela Reneé’s hustle.

Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Host The Pool After Dark

