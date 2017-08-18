Blac Chyna Now Has Her Own Line Of Dolls

If you’ve ever doubted Blac Chyna‘s hustler abilities, think again.

From stripper to model to reality star, now Chy has her very own figurines. The mom of two revealed her line of Chyna dolls on Thursday with a launch party in Los Angeles.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

According to the DailyMail.com, the dolls are reportedly 3D printed and the spitting image of their creator. Of course, Chyna documented the live launch party on her Snapchat.

#PressPlay #Roommates, y'all feeling #BlacChyna's #ChynaDolls 👀 Check out our insta story for behind the scenes fun A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

Backup @blacchynasnapchats2 A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:06am PDT

One version of the doll rocked Chy’s signature body hugging dress and wavy red hair, while another donned a bodysuit and blonde bob.

Rob Kardashian can’t stop Angela Reneé’s hustle.