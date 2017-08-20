Bruno Mars And Chance The Rapper Collab On The Way?

Bruno Mars and Chance The Rapper both publicly made it known that they would love to work with each other. Only thing left to do is hop in the studio right?

While doing his #AskTheDragon fan questions on Twitter, someone wanted to know who Bruno would like to collaborate with, obviously he said Chance.

Well Chance was stalking Bruno’s page showing interest in another one of his tweets and accidentally saw who Mars wanted to get in the studio with.

Wait wtf. I just retweeted a gem off your page only to find out you rocking with the kid?!? Let's make it happen I already got choreo ideas https://t.co/nnKhCYRtYQ — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 20, 2017

Chance The Rapper says he already has choreography ideas so I’m guessing this is a done deal.

