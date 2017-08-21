Jay Z Opens Up About Infamous Elevator Incident With Solange [VIDEO]

Jay was on the podcast “Rap Radar” when he addressed the infamous elevator incident with Solange.
“I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space, but it ain’t nothing.”
He went on … “We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool. She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law, my sister.”
