Messy: Eniko Hart Calls Torrei Hart A ‘Victim,’ Torrei Sends Her A Polite Warning

Eniko Hart dun’ started something. The pregnant wife of Kevin Hart clapped back at a fan on Instagram, sparking a stern response/warning from Hart’s ex-wife

Eniko shared a romantic photo of she and Hart in celebration of their one-year wedding anniversary, which detailed how long she and Kevin had been together. Eniko’s admission that she and Kevin have been together for eight years prompted one fan to remind her, Kevin and his wife were still together at that time.

Eniko uncharacteristically clapped back with this snappy response,

Welp, not only did she put herself on blast, she called Torrei a “liar.” It didn’t take long for Torrei to respond.

Eniko may want to slow down before she mess around and expose some unwanted secrets. Just unnecessary drama for no reason. SMH. Thoughts?

