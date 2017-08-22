Serena Williams’ Fiance Went Grocery Shopping To Satisfy Her Pregnancy Cravings, And What He Picked Up Is Hilarious

As tennis champion Serena Williams gears up to give birth to her first child with her fiancé tech-guru Alexis Ohanian, her pregnancy cravings have kicked in.
Most people hear tales of moms-to-be craving pickles and chocolate, but Williams’ pregnancy hunger is surprisingly super healthy.
Ohanian snapped himself at the grocery store picking up a few items for his fiancee, including asparagus, zucchini and artichoke.
Looks like Williams’ little champ in the making is already keeping it healthy while in utero.
Check out the adorable moment below:
TSRStaff: Thembi ( @ThembiTV_ ) _____________________________________ Serena Williams' pregnancy cravings have me re-evaluating my entire existence and diet 😩. _____________________________________ The athletes fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, did a store run for his boo, and even he was a little shooketh about her cravings. _____________________________________ Now, I'm not pregnant, nor have I ever been, but I'm almost certain that when that time comes–chile, veggies will be the last thing on my mind. _____________________________________ Serena is craving artichoke, asparagus, and zucchini. What were some of your pregnant cravings, Roommates?
#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable
#CouplesWeLove: Power Duo Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Are So Adorable
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 7
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 7
3.Source:Getty 3 of 7
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 7
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 7
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 7
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 7
RELATED LINKS
Serena Williams Absolutely Glowing In ‘Vogue’ Pregnancy Spread
Serena Williams Wants Your Help Packing Her Hospital Delivery Bag