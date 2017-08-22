Irv Gotti Calls 50 Cent A “Whore” During Instagram War

Via | HipHopDX

Irv Gotti and 50 Cent engaged in a war of words on Instagram over the weekend. On Sunday (August 21), the two rap moguls exchanged shots at one another about their BET television shows — the Power executive producer is working on the upcoming 50 Central while Gotti already has TALES, a new Hip Hop anthology series.

“I don’t know maybe it’s just old drug dealer habits […] That Tales bullshit is garbage, good idea badly executed,” 50 wrote in a comment. “It will be gone faster than you can say 50 did it. LOL.”

