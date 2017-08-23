Are We Getting Another Bad Boys Movie or Nah?

The Bad Boys III may never come alive as many fans hope. Last week word got out that Sony Pictures pulled the film from their upcoming release schedule.

Martin Lawrence tells Entertainment Weekly

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out. Will (Smith) is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

“I’m there, I’m ready right now. If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that. That’s the studio’s decision.”

Let’s hope this is just a minor setback. Comment Below your thoughts: Would you LOVE a final Bad Boys film?

