SlayzDailyTake: It’s Time To MOVE ON Drake!

Drake Sends a Message to Rihanna?

Peep The Socks. . . Need a closer look?

YES, DRAKE HAS EX GIRLFRIEND RIHANNA ON HIS FEET! Now Drake is known for repeatedly running back to the Bad Gal, but maybe it’s time to just LET IT GO! Rihanna has been SLAYIN all summer, got a new boo, her other ex CB was instagram creepin as well. . .

Rihanna definitely got the sauce and by Drake wearing her socks with the caption “Trabajo” [ ‘Work’ in SPanish ] could mean he wants one more chance or is he just being a supportive ex? Who knows!

Either way at least 5 songs will be about RiRi on the next album!!

