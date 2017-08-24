What's Hot
Nicki Minaj is back with M.A.C.

The Queen of Rap has announced her return to M.A.C Cosmetics for her second collection that comes out this fall. The new collection will feature two custom-designed creamy lipstick shades: The Pinkprint and Nicki’s Nude. Both are being promoted as #NickisNudes and each will cost $18.

 

 

