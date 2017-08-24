Nicki Minaj is back with M.A.C.

The Queen of Rap has announced her return to M.A.C Cosmetics for her second collection that comes out this fall. The new collection will feature two custom-designed creamy lipstick shades: The Pinkprint and Nicki’s Nude. Both are being promoted as #NickisNudes and each will cost $18.
Guess who’s back with M·A·C? Cant wait to reveal this exciting news I'm working on for 2018!!! It’s a first of its kind partnership for me and the OG M·A·C. Until then- I'm giving you a little tease with two lipsticks I created, coming out globally in September #MACxNickiMinaj #NickiNudes @maccosmetics Shot by @mario_sorrenti
