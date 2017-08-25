Nicki Minaj Got Beef With Cardi B? [LISTEN]

We can definitely say Nicki Minaj is on a roll this week. Not even a day after announcing her NEW M.A.C Collection, she blessed us with 3 songs she’s featured on. The one that’s making people scratching their head is London On Da Track”No Flag” [ Take a listen below to Nic’s Verse ]

Some feel like she was throwing shots at Cardi B! But wait a minute here’s the plot twist OFFSET is also featured. . . now if the Queen of Rap isn’t aiming for Cardi then who could she be coming for?

Well Here’s A List Of Possibles:

Blac Chyna- Earlier this week it was revealed that Rob K leases her Lamborghini he gifted her and took back. Remy Ma- Like its old beef but Nic still might feel a way Chanel West Coast- She is signed to Young Money and Nicki’s Ex Boo/Producer Saferee is now working with CWC [ Watch Love & Hip Hop]

Those are just a few we could thing of , leave a comment of who you think?

