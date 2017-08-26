ICYMI SZA Shows Mad “Love Galore” for Cardi B.

While reports about Nicki Minaj having “beef” with music’s newest star, not everyone feels the same way about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

SZA drops some love with her own version of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” during a recent concert.

During her tour stop in Toronto, SZA took some time out of her show to pay tribute to Cardi B and her smash hit. Like most people, SZA turned up when the song began playing, dancing all over the stage and rapping along to the track. The TDE singer even took it one step further, jumping in the crowd to sing along with her fans.

@sza is me every time Bodak Yellow comes on 💃🏾 @iamcardib A post shared by The FADER (@thefader) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Cardi B heard about SZA’s tribute, and replied in kind.

Gotta thank @sza for showing BODAK YELLOW some love .Means soo much 😍😍❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BYrq6SUhIQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 24, 2017

We need to see more of this type of sister “Love Galore”.

