ICYMI SZA Shows Mad “Love Galore” for Cardi B.

While reports about Nicki Minaj having “beef” with music’s newest star, not everyone feels the same way about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper.

SZA drops some love with her own version of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” during a recent concert.

During her tour stop in Toronto, SZA took some time out of her show to pay tribute to Cardi B and her smash hit. Like most people, SZA turned up when the song began playing, dancing all over the stage and rapping along to the track. The TDE singer even took it one step further, jumping in the crowd to sing along with her fans.

Cardi B heard about SZA’s tribute, and replied in kind.

We need to see more of this type of sister “Love Galore”.

