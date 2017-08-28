Safaree Samuels’ Uncle Was Killed ‘In Cold Blood’

Safaree Samuels is going through a really tough time right now.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star got on his social media over the weekend to share some very sad news: his favorite uncle was murdered.

“Just got 1 of the worst phone calls of my life,” he tweeted. “Just lost my closest uncle. I can barely type…this is the worst I’ve ever had to deal with.” In a follow up tweet, he shared that his uncle, who was in his 60s, was killed ‘in cold blood.’

Just got 1 of the worst phone calls of my life. just lost my closest Uncle. I can barely type.. this is the worst I've ever had to deal with — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 25, 2017

To know some1 killed my uncle in cold blood,i hate this fucking world!!Who kills a man in his 60's ??? So many fuckig cowards in this world — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 25, 2017

2day for some reason feels harder than the 1st day. cnt believe you're gone. am i suppose to use this as fuel or break down, RIP uncle vern pic.twitter.com/HMdyFYaAng — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 27, 2017

In a post on Instagram, Safaree said that he “can’t stop crying” and that he was posting about his uncle because he wanteed to bring awareness and get his killer caught. See below:

Our heart goes out to a Safaree and his uncle’s loved ones at this time. We pray justice is served.