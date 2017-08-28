‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell Goes Off On Delta Flight

Since becoming an overnight sensation after portraying Eazy-E in the N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton, Jason Mitchell has been making headlines for his reckless behavior.

TMZ reports that Mitchell started wilding out when he boarded the plane and saw that someone was already sitting in his first class seat. In the video of the heated altercation, Jason goes off on the flight attendants and the pilot — even yelling “f*** you” to some of the passengers sitting in first class.

According to eyewitnesses, Jason didn’t get off the plane until law enforcement got involved. Police sources say that Jason was cuffed and detained when he finally left the aircraft, but Delta refused to press charges and he was released. However, Delta officials say that they did not overbook and it was Jason’s fault because he was late to the airport and missed his flight, on which he had a first class ticket. Mitchell was flying standby on a later flight, which is the one he had the epic meltdown on, and the only seats left were comfort plus.

The actor’s tantrum comes just months after he was accused of physically assaulting an 18-year old woman so bad that she went to the hospital — to which Jason’s team have denied to this day.



Check out Jason Mitchell’s wild outburst above.

