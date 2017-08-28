RSMS Hot Sheet: High School Football Scores Week 2

Friday Night Light is back for High Schools. . . Carmel came ready, and dominated the scoreboard beating Noblesville 31-0. Ritter went against Lutheran at Marian University, final score 36-21. Brownsburg took home an L from Lawrence North 34-13. Chatard traveled to Lawrence Central, and the Bears overcame, 24-16. The Full List of score is below.
Indianapolis Attucks 20, Indpls Broad Ripple 6
Indpls Arlington 49, Clinton Prairie 36
Indpls Ben Davis 52, Avon 20
Indpls Brebeuf 37, Indpls Tech 0
Indpls Howe 54, Triton Central 0
Indpls Manual 39, Indiana Deaf 8
Indpls N. Central 37, Hamilton Southeastern 14
Indpls Pike 43, Fishers 0
Indpls Ritter 36, Indpls Lutheran 21
Lawrence Central 24, Indpls Chatard 16
Lawrence North 34, Brownsburg 13
