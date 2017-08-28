Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

RSMS Hot Sheet: High School Football Scores Week 2

Shavona
Leave a comment

Friday Night Light is back for High Schools. . . Carmel came ready, and dominated the scoreboard beating Noblesville 31-0. Ritter went against Lutheran at Marian University, final score 36-21. Brownsburg took home an L from Lawrence North 34-13. Chatard traveled to Lawrence Central, and the Bears overcame, 24-16.  The Full List of score is below.

Indianapolis Attucks 20, Indpls Broad Ripple 6

Indpls Arlington 49, Clinton Prairie 36

Indpls Ben Davis 52, Avon 20

Indpls Brebeuf 37, Indpls Tech 0

Indpls Howe 54, Triton Central 0

Indpls Manual 39, Indiana Deaf 8

Indpls N. Central 37, Hamilton Southeastern 14

Indpls Pike 43, Fishers 0

Indpls Ritter 36, Indpls Lutheran 21

Lawrence Central 24, Indpls Chatard 16

Lawrence North 34, Brownsburg 13

Also On Hot 96.3:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos