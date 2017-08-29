Amanda Seales Slams Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Trump And Abusing Women

Amanda Seales meant it when she said she holds her tongue for no one.

The comedienne is known for her woke social media commentary and on Monday, she made a bold statement, going against the court of public opinion. She took to Instagram to call out fans for supporting Floyd Mayweather, who she says is a Trump-loving, woman beater. In the unapologetic video, Amanda made it clear that she’s not mad at the boxing champ — she’s more pissed at his fan base for supporting someone who openly endorses Donald Trump and proved that he “doesn’t respect women.” The Insecure actress even referenced R. Kelly in her shade-filled post saying, “There are a lot of sh***y people who are talented! I ain’t stepped in the name of love in 2000.” See below:

Amanda does have a pretty valid point. We’ve seen this story play out with all our fallen stars, from Bill Cosby to Mr. Kelly. But in Floyd’s case, he’s not apologetic about any of the decisions he’s made, and yet he’s still considered one of the greatest athletes of all time.

Thoughts?