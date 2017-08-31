Pizza Hut: Special Delivery To Harvey Victims

For one Houston-area Pizza Hut, nothing is more important than community. In the wake of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey, Shayda Habib and her staff went into action to serve the people in their surrounding area. Habib, the store’s manager, called as many employees as she could and asked them to come in to work. Not exactly a call you would expect to receive at a time like this, but several of them were up for the challenge.

With the help of her husband, providing kayaks, they started making as many pizzas as they could. They loaded them in their classic red pouches and began filling the kayaks. For several hours they went door to door providing a free meal for those who were stranded by the flooded streets.

It’s feats like this that give us continued hope for humanity.

#Pray4Houston #HelpHouston

THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017

