Rick Ross Allegedly Questions Meek’s Loyalty

Meek Mill got Ross ALL IN his feelings. Word on the street is he was NOT feeling his Maybach Music artist rubbing elbows with his arch nemesis 50 Cent. Last Friday, James Harden had a birthday bash, his 27th, out in Las Vegas. The night was filled with drinks, girls, celebs, and a surprise concert that featured Meek Mill, Chance The Rapper, Young Jeezy, Trey Songz & 50 Cent.

What seemed to send Rick Ross off the deep end was Meek Mill sharing the stage with 50 to perform his single “Dreams & Nightmares.” Rick Ross went on twitter and tweeted “When you switch sides, you better stay there.” Now if that ain’t loud and clear I don’t know what is. There’s a video that shows what all went down and Ross may be trippin’. It ain’t like 50 was rapping with him. They was just standing kinda close to each other. But hey, when you got trust issues like the Boss, you’ll make a mountain out of a mole hill.

What do you think? Is he trippin for questioning Meek’s loyalty? Was 50 Cent throwing subliminal shade at Rozay?

When you switch sides,you better stay there. — Yung Rénzél 🏇 (@RickRoss) August 27, 2017

Chance The Rapper, Meek Mill, 50 Cent, Jeezy, Trey Songz, Allen Iverson, & James Harden all on the same stage 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vaPHFB9LB5 — Rap Spotlights (@rapspotlights) August 26, 2017

