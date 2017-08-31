Hometown Hero! Solange Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Shows

Houston’s own Solange recently announced two new benefit shows, with proceeds going towards Hurricane Harvey relief.

According to Pitchfork, the “Cranes In The Sky” singer took to Instagram to share her news.

“I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love.”

I will be doing a special "Orions Rise" show in Boston, and ALL proceeds will go towards Hurricane Harvey Relief. I'm committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love. See you September 28th Boston, I thank you in advance for making this a special meaningful night ! A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Soon after, she announced another show—this one in New York City.

The post read, “….alsoooo my heart exploded when I found out how quickly radio city, greek theatre, and kennedy center sold out so we have added another radio city show, and to honor my hometown neighborhood #thirdward, $3 from every ticket sale will go directly to Hurricane Harvey relief in the area. thanks for all of your support!”

She isn’t the only one in the Knowles family giving back.

Sister Beyoncé recently announced that she will be working with her BeyGood organization to help those affected by Harvey too.

