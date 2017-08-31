Hometown Hero! Solange Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Shows

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Hometown Hero! Solange Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Shows

The "Cranes In The Sky" singer and Houston native will raise funds in New York and Boston for Harvey's victims.

indyhiphop Staff
Leave a comment
Creatures of Comfort - Front Row - September 2016 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Houston’s own Solange recently announced two new benefit shows, with proceeds going towards Hurricane Harvey relief.

According to Pitchfork, the “Cranes In The Sky” singer took to Instagram to share her news.

“I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love.”

 

Soon after, she announced another show—this one in New York City.

The post read, “….alsoooo my heart exploded when I found out how quickly radio city, greek theatre, and kennedy center sold out🌹 so we have added another radio city show, and to honor my hometown neighborhood #thirdward, $3 from every ticket sale will go directly to Hurricane Harvey relief in the area. thanks for all of your support!”

She isn’t the only one in the Knowles family giving back.

Sister Beyoncé recently announced that she will be working with her BeyGood organization to help those affected by Harvey too.

RELATED NEWS:

Master P Calls Out Kevin Hart For Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge

Hurricane Harvey Victim Goes Off On Journalist: ‘People Are Really Breaking Down, And Y’all Are Sitting Here With Cameras’

Joel Osteen Says Houston Church Was Never Closed: During Hurricane Harvey Aftermath

Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm's Damage

16 photos Launch gallery

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm's Damage

Continue reading Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm’s Damage

Hurricane Harvey: A Look At The Storm's Damage

       

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos