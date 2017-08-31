Here’s Why DMX Is Finally Headed To Rehab

DMX is finally making moves to better himself and stay far away from trouble.

According to TMZ, the hip hop legend decided to opt out of house arrest and check himself into rehab. X told reporters, “House arrest wasn’t working for me, so I made the decision to do something positive and better for myself.”

Sources say that X is seeking treatment in England for substance abuse. You may recall that during a court visit last week, the judge approved of DMX breaking his house arrest (for tax evasion) to enter rehab — and Darkman X didn’t hesitate to take the judge up on the offer.

Rehab isn’t the only step he’s making, Pat Gallo, the rapper’s manager, says X has already been working with recovery coach Joseph Griffin and has made “great progress.” He recently took a community outreach trip to a firehouse with his rehab group. As for his music, DMX wants it to be known that he never stops working. He told reporters, “My pen is still to the paper and I’m in beast mode.”

Congrats to DMX for taking strides to a better life!